Georgia inmates kill prison guards, escape during bus transport

EATONTON, Ga. (WCTV) – A manhunt is underway for two inmates accused of killing two guards on a Georgia prison bus Tuesday morning.

6:30 p.m.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says authorities have still not located the two escaped inmates wanted in the killings of two guards.

However, Sills says the fugitives committed a burglary in Madison, Georgia, about 25 miles north of the spot where they were previously seen carjacking a motorist after escaping from the prison bus.

He says an intense manhunt is focused on Madison after two men fitting the description of the suspects were seen entering a Family Dollar store.

The store is less than a mile away from a house that was also burglarized.

Sills says authorities have no reason to believe the two inmates have split up.

4:20 p.m.

A reward of $60,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two prison guards.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email that multiple agencies have contributed to this sum. The agency tweeted that the amount is likely to increase.