Funeral arrangements made for slain corrections officer

ATLANTA (WCTV) – Funeral arrangements have been made for one of two correctional officers killed when two Georgia inmates escaped from a prison transfer bus this week.

The Williams Funeral Home & Crematory website shows that the service for 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Milledgeville. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Park.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says inmates 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose are accused of killing Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue early Tuesday. The manhunt for both inmates continues into its third day Thursday.

Monica and Billue were officers at the Baldwin State Prison.

The website states that Monica was a Chicago native and had lived in Baldwin County for the past 20 years.