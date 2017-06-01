Four suspects arrested for string of car burglaries

THOMASVILLE – Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in Thomas County earlier this month.

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tim Watkins says Caitlin Shelley Rogers, 22, Edward Cole Upton, 19, Brandon Wayne Hembree, 19, and Matthew Chase Aldridge, 25, have all been charged in the case following an investigation.

Lt. Watkins says the suspects were ultimately caught after they broke into a vehicle in Ocklocknee, stole a bank card and used it at the Walmart in Moultrie that same night, as well as in Thomasville.

Rogers was arrested on May 23 and Upton was arrested May 25. Hembree and Aldridge were arrested a few days later on Saturday in Albany.

Rogers and Upton were booked into the Thomas County Jail. Hembree and Aldridge were booked into the Dougherty County Jail.

