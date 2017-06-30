Four juveniles arrested in connection with Valdosta vehicle break-ins, more sought

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police continues its efforts to arrest a group of youths who are breaking into vehicles in the Valdosta and South Georgia Region.



Multiple unidentified suspects in additional Theft By Entering Auto cases in the Cherry Creek area in Valdosta. The photographs are from a private residence’s surveillance equipment. If anyone can identify any of the subjects in the photographs, they are urged to contact the Valdosta Police Department immediately.

On June 1, 2017 at approximately 1:07 am, citizens called the Valdosta Police Department to respond to the 4000 block of Forrest Run Circle. Six juveniles were reported to be walking around the neighborhood looking into vehicles. The citizen called 911 to report the activity and Valdosta Police Officers responded and made contact with the group.

Between June 1, 2017 and June 29, 2017, the 4000 block of Forrest Run Circle reported a total of seven vehicles to have been entered illegally and had multiple items stolen from victims. Valdosta police responded and conducted the preliminary investigations on each crime.

All incident reports were turned over to the Valdosta Police Department’s Investigative Bureay. Property Crimes detectives worked for several weeks comparing witness statements and physical evidence from the scene. Probable cause was developed enough to sign “Juvenile Complaint” forms which give Law Enforcement the authority to take Juveniles into custody. Many of the juveniles stopped and identified on June 1st were found to be responsible for the break ins.

Four juveniles, two 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, have already been taken into custody and have been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Several other Juveniles are currently being sought and the investigations are still active.

“The Valdosta Police Department urges parents to know and control the whereabouts of their children. There is no valid reason for underage youths to be out wandering the streets at 1 o’clock in the morning. The Valdosta Police Department and the Department of Juvenile Justice are available for

assistance if needed,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department