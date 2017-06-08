Former Georgia sheriff sentenced on state charges

MILLER CO., Ga. – A former Georgia county sheriff has been sentenced on state charges after he cashed checks meant for the county and pocketing the money.

Former Miller County sheriff, Shane Rathel, pleaded guilty to cashing checks at a convenience store. The check were intended for bond money, service fees and the county jail’s phone system.

Rathel was sentenced to five years in prison and 20 years of probation. Rathel was also ordered to pay $1,984 in restitution to the county and a $1,000 fine.

