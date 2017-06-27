Fireworks: Fun and Dangerous

Fireworks can be fun and exciting, but they can also be dangerous if the proper safety precautions are not taken. Agent Bivins Robinson of Robinson Agency Inc. is teaming up with the Georgia Arson Control Board to remind the citizens of Lowndes County to make safety a main priority if they choose to handle legal fireworks.

According to Robinson, “By following a standard set of firework guidelines, our community can greatly reduce the chance of injury.” Robinson also offers the following guidelines to help minimize safety hazards:

Adult Supervision

Even legal fireworks should only be used with close adult supervision. In Georgia, no one younger than 18 years of age can purchase sparklers. Adults should always be present when lighting or handling fireworks. Never allow young children to light or handle fireworks. Sparklers can burn at temperatures as high as 1800 degrees.

Use Only Legal Products

The law states that the definition of prohibited fireworks shall not include: “Wire or wood sparklers of 100 grams or less of mixture per item; other sparkling items which are non-explosive and non-aerial and contain 75 grams or less of chemical compound per tube or a total of 200 grams or less for multiple tubes; snake and glow worms; trick noise makers which include paper streamers, party poppers, string poppers, snappers, and drop pops each consisting of 0.25 grains or less of explosive mixture.”

Look for Labels and Read the Instructions

The law requires instructions and warnings labels.

Always keep a hose and a bucket of water nearby in case of emergencies.

Outdoors Only

Use sparklers outdoors, only in clear areas, away from houses, buildings, and dry grass.

Be sure to use them only on flat hard surfaces.

Let Sleeping Sparklers Lie

Do not try to relight sparklers that do not ignite. Wait 15 to 20 minutes, then douse and soak them with water and throw them away.

Protect Your Pets.

The sound of sparklers often frightens animals.

The Georgia Arson Control Program, Inc. (GAC) was formed in January of 1979 by property and casualty insurers writing business in Georgia. GAC, Georgia Department of Insurance and Safety Fire, and state/local law enforcement agencies, established an ARSON HOTLINE at 1-800-282-5804. A reward fund was initiated from which monetary rewards are given to individuals who come forward with information that results in the arrest and conviction of arsonists.