Fired Thomas County deputy and wife arrested

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. – A Thomas County Sheriff’s Deputy– who was fired after an internal investigation– and his wife, are now facing criminal charges.

Terry Whigham, 37, was terminated from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office on May 9.

TCSO says Whigham, who had worked for the Sheriff’s Office for two years, was fired “after an internal investigation that revealed the possibility of criminal charges.”

TCSO Captain Steve Jones says the case was then turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as is standard policy.

The GBI says it was determined that the Whighams were stealing gasoline from the county.

Wednesday morning, Terry Whigham and his wife Brianna turned themselves in to the Thomas County Jail.

Terry Whigham is charged with five counts of felony theft by taking and one count of violation of oath of public office. Brianna Whigham is charged with misdemeanor theft by taking.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)