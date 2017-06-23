FBI: White powder letters test negative for known hazards

ATLANTA – On Thursday, June 15, 2017, a series of suspicious white powder/ letters were sent to Roswell, Georgia residents, one of which was the residence of U.S. Congressional 6th District Candidate Karen Handel.

Concurrent with that incident, WAGA Fox 5’s Briarcliff Road, Dekalb County news station received a very similar letter containing suspicious white powder. Later that evening, WXIA 11Alive received a similar suspicious white powder/letter at their Atlanta offices.



Photo provided by Federal Bureau of Investigation

More than a dozen letters are under review. Of the several letters opened, all contained threat based content. Nine letters were not delivered as they were intercepted from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) prior to delivery.

Initial field testing for all of the letters indicated negative for any known hazards. Additional testing will, however, be conducted at the Georgia Department of Public Health out of an abundance of caution and per hazardous materials protocols.

Attached are photos of the envelope received at WAGA Fox 5, being provided as a possible safety/preventive measure for other Atlanta area media outlets.

Anyone with information regarding this matter should contact FBI Atlanta at tel. (404) 679-9000.