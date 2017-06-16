Escaped Georgia inmates captured in Tennessee after homeowner held them at gunpoint

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WCTV) – Officials say the two escaped inmates wanted in the slayings of two Georgia prison guards were captured in Tennessee after a homeowner held the inmates at gunpoint until authorities could arrive.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller said the homeowner caught Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose trying to steal his vehicle.

Miller says the homeowner held the two at gunpoint with a neighbor until the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department could arrive to arrest them.

Miller says the escaped Georgia inmates had crashed a car earlier that day while being chased by law enforcement, and fled on foot into the woods along Interstate 24 near the rural community of Christiana.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says police in Shelbyville, Tennessee, got a call about a home invasion Thursday. She says Rowe and Dubose held an elderly couple captive and then fled in the couple’s vehicle.

Miles says the inmates got in a wreck while fleeing police, left the vehicle, and ran from the scene.

Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier said in a news release that the pair “will be brought to justice swiftly for their heinous crime against our Officers.