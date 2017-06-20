Edwards Joins SGMC as Administrator of Physician Services

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center welcomes Jeffrey S. Edwards, CPA, CMA, CMPE, as the Administrator of Physician Services.

Edwards is experienced in physician practice management, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning and execution, physician contracting and relations, and general business management. Edwards seeks to provide a dedicated focus and direction to physician services, including efficient staffing and operation of SGMC affiliated clinics.

“I am excited to join the SGMC team and look forward to working with our physicians and support staff to facilitate patient access to quality care through our medical clinics in a friendly, efficient, timely and effective environment,” said Edwards.