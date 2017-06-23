Dog treats, hot sauce and more on Georgia recall list

The following is a summary of new or updated/expanded food recalls impacting Georgia. For specific product identifiers (lot codes, expiration dates, etc.) and additional recall info, please click the links, which will redirect you to the official recall notice.

(Expanded) United Pet Group Rawhide Dog Chew (Now includes products from the following brands: American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, Healthy Hide, Companion, Dentley’s, Enzadent/Dentahex, Essential Everyday, Exer-Hides, Good Lovin’/Petco, Hill Country Fare, Priority Pet) voluntarily recalled due to chemical contamination (quaternary ammonium). Some illness reported by dog owners and product was distributed nationwide.

(Expanded) NOW Health Group, Inc. Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Butters (10 oz. plastic jars, lot numbers 2124119, 2125156, 2125155, 2124118) voluntarily recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. Limited supply distributed nationwide.

(Expanded) The Kroger Co. Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts (12 oz. packages, UPC 11110-02478) voluntarily recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. This recall has expanded nationwide.

Vitakraft Sun Seed Inc. Parrot and Rabbit Food (16 different lot codes) voluntarily recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. Products were sold in GA.

Chic-a-Peas, LLC Baked Crunchy Chickpeas (2 oz. packages, lot codes 0867, 0877, 0897) voluntarily recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. Limited supply distributed nationwide.

New England Natural Bakers Oat & Grain Products (Lot codes 021018, 022818, 052418) voluntarily recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. The above lot codes were distributed either in GA or nationwide.

Wildway LLC Grain-Free Granola Products (Lot codes 087, 088, 089, 090, 096, 097, 100, 101, 102) voluntarily recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. Products were distributed nationwide.

Willis Ocean Inc. Frozen Steamed Scomber Fish (UPC code 040459097206) recalled because the product was found to be uneviscerated. The product was distributed nationwide.

GoMacro MacroBars and Thrive Bars (UPC codes 853555006689, 853555006719, 853555006504, 853555006528) recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. Products distributed nationwide.

Loving Pets Dog Treats (23 different lot codes) voluntarily recalled due to a possible Salmonella contamination. Products were distributed nationwide.

Supreme Cuisine Meat and Poultry Fat and Lard Products (26 different products, establishment numbers “EST. 34595” or “P-34595”) recalled due to a processing deviation, which may result in the potential growth and survival of bacterial pathogens in the products.

Fat Cat Gourmet Foods Purry-Purry Sauce Hot Sauce (5 oz. glass bottles, lot number FCPPMAY092019) recalled due to a potential peanut contamination. The product was distributed throughout the Southeast.

House of Thaller Hummus with Pine Nut Topping (10 oz. plastic cups, UPC codes 72036027054, 896863001434, 681131138475) recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination. Products were distributed nationwide.