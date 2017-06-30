Curt Fowler: It’s Half-Time!

Now is the time when great companies (and individuals) are gathering together their troops and resetting their objectives for the last 6 months of the year.

Right before their IPO, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg asked all his employees to attend a meeting at their Menlo Park headquarters. This meeting was called as the company was preparing to go public and most people assumed Zuckerberg was going to talk about the upcoming IPO. He surprised them all by focusing on the organization’s strategic goals for the rest of the year. He was not focused on what everyone was talking about or what was going on outside the organization, but he called the meeting to refocus his team on the goals they needed to accomplish!

Regardless of how successful or unsuccessful you have been in the first 6 months of the year, you have a clean slate for the next 6 months. Gather your team together and answer the following questions:

What are the 3 most important goals we could accomplish in the next 6 months? Of those 3 goals, what is the one most important goal? Who should own the one goal? What do they need to accomplish the goal? How can we follow up on the progress of that goal every week?

I know. Restricting yourself to one primary goal feels horribly limiting. Accomplishing great things for your organization requires extreme focus. If you get the first goal done early, you can move on to the next one. Start with just one!

If two of your goals are distinct enough that accomplishing both goals does not require effort or input from the same people, you can have two distinct teams working on their own goals separately. Only do this if you are sure you can put the organizational focus on both goals at once.

Research shows the more goals we chase at once, the less likely we are to accomplish any of them.

Now is the time. Gather your team. Pick your most important goal for the remainder of this year and start walking it out. Make the last 6 months of this year great!

