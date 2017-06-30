Community Registration Now Open for The Happening 2017

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will host The Happening 2017 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, on the front lawn.

The Happening is an opportunity for students to have fun in the South Georgia outdoors while learning more about what the university and the surrounding community have to offer them.

The Happening is also an opportunity for on-campus organizations, programs, offices, and departments and off-campus businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits, and civic groups to introduce and market themselves to thousands of students, face to face, at one time, in one location.

“Exhibitors often use the event to recruit part-time and full-time employees, host games and prize drawings, and provide information about their products and services,” said Robin Vickery, director of VSU’s Office of Student Life, which sponsors The Happening each year. “Free food and giveaways are always a student favorite. We encourage all of the exhibitors to get creative.”

The 26th annual event promises to be bigger and better than The Happening 2016, which boasted well over 300 exhibitors. The information fair is always a big hit with the thousands of students enrolled at VSU.

Early registration is $25 if received before 11 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Late registration is $50 and runs Monday, July 24, through midnight Sunday, Aug. 6. All off-campus businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits, and civic groups who wish to participate in The Happening 2017 are encouraged to register online by visiting http://www.valdosta.edu/happening. Fees may be paid online with a credit or debit card or by mail with a cashier’s check or money order.

Please note that selling, fundraising, and credit card sign-ups are not permitted during The Happening.

Contact Trisha Taylor with VSU’s Office of Student Life at (229) 333-5674 or tltaylor@valdosta.edu to learn more.

To register for The Happening 2017:

Visithttp://www.valdosta.edu/happening.

Select “Business and Community Registration Info” in the left-side menu.

Review the “Letter From VSU Student Life,” “Information for Exhibitors,” and “Event Map” links.

Select the “To Register” link and complete the registration form. If paying by check or money order, print a copy of the completed form before selecting “Submit.”

If paying online by credit or debit card, select the “Pay Online or by Mail” link and then select “Registration.”

If paying by mail, send a cashier’s check or money order along with a copy of the completed online registration form to VSU Student Life-Happening, 1500 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, Georgia, 31698-0566. Cashier’s checks and money orders should be made payable to VSU Student Life, with “Happening” written on the memo line.