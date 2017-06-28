Coffey takes first place in GACP Blitz

TIFTON, Ga. – Down by 2 points on the front nine at The Golf Club of South Georgia, Jack Coffey of Valdosta stormed back on the back nine to overtake Thomasville golfer David Beals by three points to win his first event for 2017 in the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Senior Blitz.

Beals tied for second with Matt Granger of Valdosta and won his third Cheddars closest to pin contest as well having the most skins.

Other skins winners were Jack Coffey, Matt Granger and John Ungar. At the half way point in the season Matt Granger leads the field and has a 2 point lead year to date for first place over Ungar and Beals.

Next event is in July at Kinderlou Forest entry fee is $12.00 plus green fees and cart. Interested golfers should contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com