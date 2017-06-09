City of Valdosta to vote on reworking school zones

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council will vote Thursday to amend their current radar permit.

This would allow them to make necessary safety improvements to several school zones.

If approved, W. G. Nunn Elementary will have changes to their school zone.

Engineers hope to extend the area to cover the exit school buses leave from and slow down fast traffic.

They will also set up the school zone for the new Valdosta High School on Perimeter Road.

The City says the speed limit will go from 55 to 35 during school hours.

They also plan to remove the school zone signs from the old Highland Christian Academy on East Hill Avenue.

The same process will be repeated in 2018, when Valdosta High School students move from their current building to their new location.

