City of Valdosta proposes budget increase of $8.1 million

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta held their second of three budget hearings for the 2018 fiscal year budget on Thursday.

The City proposed a budget of $97 million for the 2018 fiscal year, increasing $8.1 million from the previous budget hearing.

City leaders say they’ve managed to balance the budget without increasing property taxes or major cuts.

It’s the biggest increase seen in the City’s budget for the past decade.

City officials say the increase is a combination of things such as capital projects and a 1.25% raise for city employees.

“It extends the things that are important to our community that impacts the quality of life for each of citizen, such as improving road ways, sidewalks, bicycle trails, and things of that nature that folks look for a good quality of life,” says Assistant City Manager Mark Barber.

One of the biggest challenges in the budget has been the decline of sales tax in recent years.

City officials say there is about $1.2 million less sales tax revenue due to various reasons.

The third budget hearing will take place Thursday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m.

The City Council will also vote to approve the budget at this meeting.

