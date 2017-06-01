Cancer survivors share their stories during Cancer Survivor Month

In honor of National Cancer Survivor month in June, the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education is featuring at least one cancer survivor every day on its website, www.georgiacancerinfo.org/ survivorship .

Stories come from men and women all across the state, from their 20s to the 80s, who have survived a variety of cancer diagnoses and want to offer hope and inspiration to others.

To share your cancer survivor story and learn from others, go towww.georgiacancerinfo.org, a website that is a resource for people diagnosed with cancer seeking physicians, clinical trials and patient and caregiver support.

A free Cancer Survivorship Connect App is available from iTunes or Google Play.