Camp TIMBER returns to Wiregrass

VALDOSTA – Does your middle school student enjoy outdoor activities? Wiregrass Technical College and Enay Coaching will be hosting Camp TIMBER July 24-27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Campers must be between the ages of 9 and 14 by camp start date.

Campers will experience the great outdoors through team-based adventure challenges and educational activities. The camp will be held on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass. Students who complete this camp will earn an official Get Outdoors Georgia badge from Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites. The activities include ropes challenge course, teamwork hike at Reed Bingham State Park, a wildlife presentation from Wild Adventures Theme Park, and a mini-graduation day. The camp curriculum promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) using Project Learning Tree activities, leadership, and teamwork skills to launch your student into the school year ready to take on any challenge!

The cost of the camp is $245 per child which includes a free t-shirt, snacks and lunch each day with sibling discounts available. A special rate of $225 is applied to all active Boy or Girl Scouts, or children of active duty military members. There is an additional 10% discount for siblings who enroll. ​To register, contact Chymeka Gibbs at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College at 229-333-2122 or by email at chymeka.gibbs@wiregrass.edu. The camp registration deadline is July 17. Visit wiregrass.edu for more information.