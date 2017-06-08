Board chair named at the New Georgia Project

Ebenezer Baptist’s Rev. Warnock joins non-profit non-partisan organization’s leadership to continue voter registration and civic engagement for all Georgians

ATLANTA – The New Georgia Project, a non-profit non-partisan civic engagement organization, officially named The Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, Ph.D. as Chair of the group’s Board of Directors. Dr. Warnock provides deep experience as a civil rights leader and voting rights advocate. During the current two-year term, he will provide strategic counsel and leadership to the organization’s vision and work.

“Warnock is a long-time champion of civil rights, the New Georgia Project’s voting rights work and he has demonstrated a strong commitment to making the state better,” said Nse Ufot, Executive Director of the New Georgia Project. “We are blessed that Rev. Warnock has joined the team.”

Warnock is widely respected as the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the spiritual home of Martin Luther King, Jr. and he is a national voice for social justice, human rights, civil rights, and voting rights. Among a long list of accolades, Warnock’s activism was honored last year, as his footprints were placed on the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame. His commitment to equality and justice continues – reaching out to disadvantaged Georgians who need a helping hand.

“Civil rights must be protected each day,” said Reverend Warnock. “The New Georgia Project is committed to the important, fundamental building blocks of a democracy – voter registration and civic engagement. These are key elements to a strong, just Georgia and I am honored to join their important work.”

Warnock joins an established organization that reaches thousands of Georgians each year through voter registration, community events and educational opportunities such as the Advocates for Change Institute. For more information, please visit www.newgeorgiaproject.org,