AT&T Donates to Wiregrass Foundation South

VALDOSTA – AT&T provided a gift of $2,500 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South for unrestricted use in workforce education at Wiregrass Tech. This is the third donation during the current academic year bringing the total to $8,500.

Courtney Brinson, Regional Director of External Affairs at AT&T, presented the gift to Dr. Tina Anderson, President of Wiregrass, and Dr. Penelope Schmidt, Executive Director for Wiregrass Foundation South. AT&T has been very generous to the Foundation over the years and many students have benefitted greatly from AT&T’s donations.

Over time, AT&T has given more than $50,000 to the Foundation, resulting in the recent naming of a computer lab for the company. Their continued support positively impacts students who are furthering their education at Wiregrass so they can advance their careers. This donation will be used to assist students with books, supplies and other much-needed educational expenses to help them with the resources needed to complete their education.

The students, Foundation trustees, and College faculty and staff are very thankful of AT&T’s continued support for workforce development at Wiregrass.

To learn more about the Foundation or to make a donation, please contact Dr. Penelope Schmidt at 229-293-6190 or penelope.schmidt@wiregrass.edu. For information about enrolling at Wiregrass, call 229-333-2100 or visit wiregrass.edu. Fall Semester Free Application Day is June 22, apply in person on this day at any of Wiregrass’ four campuses and have your application fee waived. Fall Semester classes begin August 17.

Photo: Wiregrass’ Executive Director for Wiregrass Foundation South Dr. Penelope Schmidt,Regional Director of External Affairs at AT&T Courtney Brinson, and Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson.