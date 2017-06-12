Dwight Yoakam schedules November concert in Tifton

TIFTON – Six String Southern Productions is pleased to announce country music star Dwight Yoakam will perform live in concert on Thursday, Nov. 2 in Tifton, Ga. at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.

Yoakam will perform along with his full band. Opening support will be announced at a later date. The show is presented by Six String Southern Productions in association with McAlpin Entertainment. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $35-$65 and will be available for purchase online at ticketalternative.com or by phone at 877-725-8849. About Dwight Yoakam Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart, and another 14 landing in the Top 10.

Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. He received the Artist of the Year award at the 2013 Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony, the most prestigious award offered by the organization. In September 2016, Yoakam released his first ever bluegrass album Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars… on Sugar Hill Records. Featuring a band of bluegrass luminaries, this album boasts a collection of reinterpreted favorites from his catalogue, as well as a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Produced by nine-time GRAMMY winner Gary Paczosa (Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton), Jon Randall (songwriter of “Whiskey Lullaby”), and Yoakam himself, and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, this album reflects the love for bluegrass music that Yoakam developed at an early age in Kentucky, and that has inspired him for many years thereafter. In 2015, Yoakam released his latest album Second Hand Heart on Warner/Reprise records, the follow up to his critically-acclaimed album 3 Pears.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor, capable of seamlessly melting into his roles, and impressively standing toe-to-toe with some of the world’s top thespians over the course of his storied and successful acting career, including Jodie Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Leto, and Matthew McConaughey. About Six String Southern Productions Headquartered in Conyers, Ga., Six String Southern Productions is a leading Georgia concert promoter that, fueled by a passion for music, provides fans with a unique and enjoyable concert experience. In just three years, Six String Southern has worked in sizable rooms, ranging from 600- 2,700 person capacities, and produced shows for artists such as Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Vince Gill and Travis Tritt. Six String Southern also specializes in consulting and buying talent for corporate and private events.