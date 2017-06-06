A 93-Year-Old Woman Wants the Internet to Help Her Pick Her Wedding Dress

There’s a 93-year-old woman named Sylvia Martin from Canberra, Australia, and she’s getting married next month to an 88-year-old guy from her retirement community named Frank.

Sylvia went to a bridal shop last week and tried on four different dresses . . . but she can’t decide. So she teamed up with the shop to let people on Facebook vote and pick her dress. Google “What Should Sylvia Wear” to weigh in.

(Facebook)