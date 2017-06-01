Valdosta police investigate two separate Thursday shootings

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is investigating complaints of two separate shooting incidents Thursday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., VPD officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Rosedale Place in reference to a reported shooting, according to VPD incident reports.

Three victims, a 22-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, told officers an unknown person fired multiple shots into their home, reports stated.

No injuries reported, and the incident had been turned over to investigations, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. No other information has been released.

At approximately 5:28 p.m., VPD officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Lausanne Drive in reference to a reported shooting, reports stated.

The 21-year-old male victim reportedly told officers an unknown person shot at his residence, Bembry said.

No one was injured, and the incident has been turned over to investigations.

Anyone with information about these shootings can contact VPD at (229) 293-3145.