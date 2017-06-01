Morning News Briefs for 6-30-17

The City of Valdosta extends its appreciation to our local media for your consideration of covering the 2017 Southern Hospitality Workcamp, taking place through July 1. Approximately 136 youth and adult volunteers from Group Cares non-profit ministry partner of Group Publishing. These volunteers will travel from around the country to serve the citizens of Valdosta through the labor of love event known as the Southern Hospitality Workcamp. They are making repairs—which includes handrails, decks, wheelchair ramps and exterior painting—to 12 houses in the city limits. The 2017 workcamp represents campers from eight different states, as far away as Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Lowndes County, Georgia –Lowndes County would like to remind citizens to be a good neighbor while celebrating Independence Day. In accordance with state law and local ordinances, fireworks are permitted in unincorporated Lowndes County from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 midnight on July 4. Lowndes County Code Enforcement will enforce litter violations as a result of fireworks debris falling on public property or private property outside. Fireworks may not be ignited on public property without proper permitting and while fireworks are allowed until 12:00 midnight on July 4, this extension does not apply to the weekend before the 4th, or any days following.

Electronics, weapons and purses left behind in vehicles are a few of the items that thieves looking to break into vehicles are looking for. Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress reports that the number of auto break-ins is rising and he believes that a group of teenagers could be responsible for the crimes that are prevalent through the region. 17 year old Edward Williams was recently arrested in connection with several such crimes.

This media post from the Albany Police Department…Officers responded to an apartment on Swift Avenue regarding a shooting. When they arrived, a mother reported she and her children were in the living room when several bullets came through the window and walls. The mother was able to grab her kids and run to the bathroom for cover. Her youngest child is 10-months old. Witnesses told police they saw two unknown black males in the area during the time frame.