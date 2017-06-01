LAMP Hosts Community Open House to Re-Connect with Surrounding County Stakeholders

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP) hosts a community open house in order to connect with community Stakeholders in Surrounding Counties

VALDOSTA – Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, better known as LAMP, hosted a community open house in efforts to raise awareness on its New Horizon’s homeless shelter and its programs that target placing homeless individuals into public housing on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

The event targeted stakeholders in the nine surrounding counties the organization serves. Those in attendance received a hot lunch sponsored by PepsiCo, Olive Garden and Fazzolis in Valdosta. The organization serves nine surrounding counties including but not limited to, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Thomas, Tift, Lowndes Counties.

During the open house, LAMP staff provided insight and a call to action to the esteemed members of the community. Feleica Harrington, LAMP Shelter Director, informed the community members on the inter-working’s of LAMP. In addition, Harrington discussed the rapid rehousing and emergency shelter grants the organization currently has. Harrington discussed during the tour of the facilities that the residents have chores, curfew, and during the day between 8 am and 4 pm they are to be looking for housing and employment or doing something productive to become self resilient. The Day Center, led by Gayle Moreen is opened to homeless individuals in the community for washing clothes, showering and utilizing the computer lab for job researching and resume writing. Residents are provided with tools such as mock interviewing, parenting classes, resume writing and budgeting their monthly income. The residents have three meals on the weekend at the shelter and breakfast and dinner during the week while having the opportunity to receive lunch during the week at the soup kitchen located on Lee Street next to the Leila Ellis building.

The staff also provided a tour of the up-to-date New Horizon’s shelter amenities and the new greenhouse, built by ENACTUS of Valdosta State University.

Chad Morse, a former LAMP New Horizon shelter resident and now employee, gave a testimonial on how the organization helped him transition back into society.

Annette Davis, PATH Case Manager, provided awareness and information on PATH’s services to the mental health clients in the homeless community as well. PATH works with the organization by providing resources to the homeless community who may not reside in the shelter.

“The community open house was a great way for the community to see what the organization does for the community and the changes within the building,” said NiaKia Fontes, LAMP Development Director Assistant. “I am so proud of the turnout and I hope that LAMP is able to make even more of a connection with the community.”

Sharah Denton, LAMP’s Development Director who is also in charge of the marketing and public relations for the organization, informed the community members on the shelter’s current grants and funding resources as well as needs. Ms. Denton also expressed that homelessness is not what it is perceived to be.

She also stated that LAMP has developed a streamline of donor ship and support. The organization serves 9 surrounding counties with residents also being from states besides Georgia. Ms. Denton also let the community members know that there is always a need for monetary and in-kind support from the public.

Lastly, Ms. Denton expressed that LAMP is the only homeless shelter in the 9 surrounding counties that serves families with children, single men, and single women.

LAMP was founded in 1984 by a small group of individuals, churches and the synagogue in Lowndes County, Ga. Over time, LAMP has surpassed its beginnings and now serves as the area’s local mission for the homeless. LAMP is partially-funded through government grants; but relies heavily on private donations and must show community support to receive matching grant dollars.

LAMP shelters homeless families, single parents, and single women with the goal of returning them to self-sufficiency. LAMP’s program requires residents to undergo life skills classes, such as money management, parenting, resume writing, and job interview skills. Residents must be pursuing a job, furthering their education, or actively working and saving at least half of their paycheck to continue living in the temporary housing facility. For more information on how you can make a difference, contact LAMP Development Director, Sharah Denton at 229-245-7157 ext. 289 or visit 714 Charlton Street, Valdosta, Georgia, 31604.