Woman falls to death from Lowndes billboard

VALDOSTA – A woman fell to her death Thursday from an Interstate 75 billboard, according to the Lowndes County Coroner.

Amber Hope Hale, 28, of Tifton was performing routine maintenance when the incident occurred on a billboard near Loch Laurel Road, said Coroner Austin Fiveash.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, and few details have been released.

Her funeral service was held Monday at the Chapel of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals. Hale was laid to rest at Tift Memorial Gardens.