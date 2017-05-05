Wiregrass’ LPN Program Recognized as One of Top Ten

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson is pleased to share that the college’s Practical Nursing Program (LPN) has been ranked as one of the top programs in the state as announced by Practical Nursing.org.

The Practical Nursing.org website serves as a guide and resource for those interested in seeking a career in Practical Nursing. According to Bryce Hall, President of Practical Nursing.org, Wiregrass was ranked 9th in Georgia. The ranking is based on several factors which represent how well the program supports students towards licensure and beyond. The college’s NCLEX-PN “pass rates” are also weighted by year. The NCLEX-PN is the national boards exam. Wiregrass’ current in-field placement rate for LPN graduates is 95.2%.

Wiregrass offers the LPN program on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, and Coffee Campuses. The program is approved by the Georgia Board of Examiners of Licensed Practical Nurses. Students who qualify for the HOPE Grant and are accepted into the LPN program could qualify for additional grant monies through the Georgia’s Strategic Industries Workforce Development Grant leaving students paying little or no out-of-pocket cost for college. The LPN program is a competitive admissions process program; students seeking to enter this program must meet program-specific criteria before being accepted.

New students interested in applying for the LPN program should apply at Wiregrass for Summer and/or Fall Semesters. Applicants interested in entering the program for Fall Semester need to have their competitive application submitted by May 15. Applicants can begin taking required core classes Summer Semester, classes start May 15 or, students can enroll for Wiregrass’ new Summer Express Semester. This mini semester classes start May 30 and finish in seven weeks. Students interested in starting this fall will begin classes on August 17. Apply today by contacting the admissions office at 229-333-2100 or visit wiregrass.edu. For more information about the college ranking, visithttp://www.practicalnursing.org/lvn-programs/georgia.

