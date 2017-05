Wiregrass announces summer hours    

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces operational hours for summer semester 2017.

Beginning May 22 until July 28 all Wiregrass campuses will be open on Monday through Thursday and closed on Friday.

Most Wiregrass offices will operate on a Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. schedule with the campuses open until evening classes completed.

Summer Semester classes begin May 15 and Summer Express classes begin May 30, please visit wiregrass.edu for more information.