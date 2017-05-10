Winnersville Fitness under new ownership

VALDOSTA – Winnersville Fitness (formerly known as Factor x Fitness) is now under new ownership and management. The new local owners are Paul and Teresa McSwain and Derek Shaw.

Paul McSwain being a Farm Bureau insurance agent, and Derek Shaw being a contractor and owner of Firm Foundation felt like it was a great opportunity and they were excited to be part of the fitness industry in this area. Since purchasing the gym, they have made a lot of great new changes. The facility has had a slight face lift with new top of the line spin bikes being purchased and a spin program being added along with a revamped group fitness program. The gym carries a full line of energy drinks, pre-workout, protein drinks, and other supplements that will get you geared up for a great workout. Getting ready for the summer, they have installed new tanning bulbs in all of the tanning beds and have a variety of the latest tanning lotions. The new General Manager, Maria Wells, has hired a very qualified, friendly staff and is a firm believer in keeping things in working order and having a clean facility. This gym has great rates, starting at only $14.95 a month as well as corporate packages for businesses. Winnersville is also the official gym of the Valdosta State University Red Hots and Hooters girls. They are the only fitness facility in town that accepts the Flex Card payments for VSU students.