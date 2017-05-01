Wild Adventures to Host Qualifier for Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is set to host the Georgia qualifier for Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday, May 13.

The male and female winners at Wild Adventures will earn a seat at the ESPN-televised finals at the original Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island on July 4th .

The fun will begin at Lakeside Showplace at 1 PM with a kids’ hot-dog stacking contest and music, plus a visit with Frankie, Nathan’s official mascot. Beginning at 2 PM, twelve contestants will face each other and stacks of hot dogs to see who can eat the most hot dogs with buns to win a seat at the table on July 4th to face reigning champions Joey Chestnut (70 hot dogs) and Miki Sudo (38.5 hot dogs).

According to legend, the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest has occurred each July 4th in Coney Island, N.Y. since 1916 when Nathan Handwerker opened the legendary restaurant. As many as 35,000 fans make the trek each year to the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island to watch the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in person.

The qualifying tour is conducted each year in cities across the U.S. and beyond. Wild Adventures proudly serves Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and was selected to host the qualifier for the state of Georgia. Nathan’s will select 10 contestants and Wild Adventures will host a social media contest for the remaining two contestants.

Those interested in competing in the Georgia qualifier should visit www.majorleagueeating.com or www.facebook.com/wildadventures for more information. All competitors must be over 18 years of age.