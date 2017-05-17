Wild Adventures to Celebrate New Look and New Sauces at Lonestar BBQ

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park will celebrate the renovation of its Lonestar BBQ restaurant on Saturday, May 20 with samples, music and prizes.

Wild Adventures’ largest restaurant, Lonestar BBQ first opened in 2000 and quickly became a guest favorite with slow cooked chicken, pork and fall-off-the-bone ribs. Each year the restaurant cooks and serves nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken, pork and ribs.

In addition to a new look and feel, Lonestar BBQ has introduced four new specialty sauces including original, spicy, mustard and vinegar which will also be on sale in bottles for guests who want to take a little taste of Wild Adventures home.

“We added the four specialty sauces so our guests can create their own personalized BBQ experience every time they visit,” Food and Beverage Director Jon Vigue said. “Besides, what’s a BBQ restaurant that only has one sauce?”

Guests can enter drawings for fun and tasty prizes ranging from Lonestar’s own signature sauces, family meal packs and even reserved concert seats. Drawings will be held between 1 PM and 5:30 PM.

Also on Saturday, May 20 Country superstar, songwriter and singer Chris Janson will take the big stage at 8 PM, as the seventh of 15 concerts in the 2017 All-Star Concert Series. BBQ-complementing country music will also be performed on the Lonestar Stage all afternoon.

For more details on all that is happening at Wild Adventures this season, visit WildAdventures.com or call 229-219-7080.