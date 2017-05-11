West Mims Fire continues to grow

ST. GEORGE, Ga. – The West Mims Fire burning in South Georgia is currently 144,073 acres and is 12% contained.

Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge reports that 711 personnel are assigned to the incident.

Officials say that the fire increased in size on Wednesday by several hundred acres.

As of Thursday, evacuations and road closures include:

• Charlton County Emergency Management Agency: Residents with a St. George address are under an evacuation order, which also includes Canaday Loop and Moniac residents. A shelter is open at the Camden County Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland. Phone 912-729-5600.

• Hwy 121 is closed from Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge south to the intersection of Hwy 94.

• Hwy 94 is closed from Hwy 121 to Hwy 185.

• Hwy 177 is closed 11 miles north of the intersection with GA 94 at the entrance to Stephen C. Foster State Park.

• Roads may be temporarily closed, as needed, due to smoke, fire, or equipment movement.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning on April 6.