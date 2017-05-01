VSU Softball Clinches No. 4 Seed With Comeback Victory Over UNA

VALDOSTA – Appropriately enough, the Valdosta State seniors fueled a comeback victory against the North Alabama Lions to cap off a Senior Weekend sweep of the Lions with a thrilling 5-4 win on Sunday Afternoon at Steel’s Diamond at Blazer Park in Valdosta, Ga.

After taking a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Brandy Morgan two-run missile just inside the left field foul pole, the Blazers coughed up the advantage with single runs allowed to the Lions in both the sixth and seventh innings.

The go-ahead run in the seventh for UNA came on a solo shot off the bat of Shelby Woodard, which chased VSU starter Kasie Johnson from the game. Senior Chelsea Canara yanked a single through the left side to lead off the bottom of the same inning, however, and her senior teammate Hayley Cruthers followed with a game tying RBI double into the right center field gap.

With the score locked up at 4-4, Taylor Hartenbach laid down a beautiful sacrifice bunt to move Cruthers to third, and Tana McDaniel finished off the Lions just two batters later with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Kathryn Carter , who came on for Johnson in relief in the seventh, picked up the win to improve to 17-3 on the year, while UNA starter Raven Cole suffered the loss to fall to 9-7 on the season.

Seven of VSU’s nine batters recorded at least one hit in the contest, and both Cruthers and Morgan delivered multiple hits in the game. In addition, Morgan threw out two runners from the outfield to improve her season assist total to seven on the year.

The win gave the Blazers a 36-16 overall record upon the regular season’s conclusion, and the team’s 21-12 conference record helped secure a No. 4 seeding in the upcoming Gulf South Conference Tournament, set to be played from May 4th through May 7th in Huntsville, Ala.

Valdosta State will face UNA once again for their first matchup of the postseason on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. EST in Huntsville, Ala. Live coverage for the entire postseason can be found at www.vstateblazers.com.