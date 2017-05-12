VSU PRSSA Supports CAC

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) recently presented a check for $368 to the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Lowndes County Inc.

The funds were raised during the student organization’s on-campus Blue Day Child Abuse Awareness Campaign. The CAC is a community resource center that uses a multi-agency approach to treat, support, and prevent the further victimization of child victims of abuse.

PRSSA is an international organization for students interested in careers in public relations and communications.

Pictured, from left to right, are Teresa Wright, director of forensic services at the CAC, and Lauren Pope, student coordinator for PRSSA at VSU.