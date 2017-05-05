VSU Hosts Political Science Summer Camp June 6-7

VALDOSTA — Community middle school and high school students interested in exploring citizenship through politics are invited to participate in Political Science Summer Camp 2017 at Valdosta State University June 6-7.

Presented by Department of Political Science faculty and students at VSU, Political Science Summer Camp 2017 is an opportunity for preteens and teens to enhance their knowledge of American and international politics, policy, and diplomacy through interactive simulations and guest speakers. The simulations are modeled after the Georgia Legislature and the United Nations General Assembly.

Day one will focus on American politics — national, state, and local. Day two will focus on international politics.

Participants will also learn about career opportunities available to political science majors and discover what it means to study political science at the college level.

Registration for Political Science Summer Camp 2017 is $80. Breakfast and lunch each day are included, and all participants will receive a T-shirt. Limited need-based scholarships are available. Space is limited to 50 participants.

Political Science Summer Camp activities will be held in the University Center Cypress Room, with drop-off from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and pick-up from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Please contact Dr. Neena Banerjee, an assistant professor in VSU’s Department of Political Science, at nbanerjee@valdosta.edu or (229) 333-5775 to learn more.