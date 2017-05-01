VSU Baseball Caps Off Weekend Sweep Against UNA

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Valdosta State baseball closed out the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the Gulf South Conference after a 5-2 win over the North Alabama Lions in Gulf South Conference action on Senior Day at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park on Sunday afternoon in Valdosta, Ga.

With the win, the Blazers locked up the No. 4 seed in next weekend’s GSC Tournament, set to be played May 6th through May 9th at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss. Valdosta State will open up the tournament as the weekend’s first game on May 6th with a matchup against No. 5 Union.

Sunday’s win for Valdosta State (33-17, 20-13 GSC) came in large part due to the effort of Austin Hamilton on the hill. The junior was dominant through seven innings of work with 10 strikeouts and just two runs allowed, both of which were unearned. With the win, Hamilton lifted his record to 5-4, and he helped lift the Blazer pitching staff to a position among the league’s top two in team ERA (3.97, 2nd), average against (.263, 2nd), fewest home runs allowed (20, 1st), and strikeouts (426, 1st).

Hamilton’s offensive support came from up and down the Blazer lineup, as seven different players recorded hits. Valdosta State’s top five hitters in the lineup did most of the damage, while Luke Suchon , Dalton Murray , and Tyler Homer teamed up as the heart of the order to deliver two hits each. In addition, five different players posted an RBI in the game, which led to multiple runs in both the fifth and the eighth innings.

Beau Blair finished off the Lions (32-18, 21-12 GSC) with two innings of relief, which earned the senior a save and pushed his total up to seven on the season. Blair’s final line included just one hit allowed with a strikeout and no walks.

With two steals on the weekend, Kendall Herron finished off the regular season as the league leader in stolen bases and helped lift the Blazers to 11 stolen bases on the weekend. Herron’s season total now stands at 34, which places him among the top five base stealers in the nation.

For full coverage of the GSC Tournament when it kicks off next weekend in Cleveland, Miss., visit www.vstateblazers.com.