Victim identified in Moultrie homicide

MOULTRIE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim of a homicide in Moultrie.

On Tuesday, at approximately 1:10 a.m., the GBI Thomasville Field Office was requested by Moultrie Police regarding an unresponsive man who was brought in to Colquitt Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

The victim did not survive.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Shvensky Collins, also known as “Tadpole.”

The GBI says the shooting was later determined to have taken place in the area of 4th Ave and 7th St SW in Moultrie, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy is being conducted to assist authorities in documenting and identifying the victim’s wounds.

GBI agents and Moultrie Police are attempting to identify witnesses, process the scene and collect all evidence. Officials say the case is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090, or Moultrie Police.

