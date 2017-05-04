VHS vs. LHS spring game tickets on sale next week

VALDOSTA – This year’s spring game will be one to remember as the Valdosta Wildcats will play the Lowndes Vikings. The game is set for Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

All tickets are $5 each and no reserved seats will be sold. There will be a pass gate for all GHSA and GISA pass holders.

The Valdosta ticket office is located at 1204 Williams Street and will be open during the following hours:

Wednesday, May 10 from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm

Thursday, May 11 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm

Friday, May 12 from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm

Release from Valdosta City Schools