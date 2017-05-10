Valdosta Wildcat Shootout set for May 22

Release from Wildcat Football

We are pleased to announce the upcoming 9th Annual Valdosta Wildcat Shootout.

We are very excited about the day that helps kickoff the State Champion Wildcats’ pre-season preparation! With the proceeds from this event, the Valdosta High School Football program has been able to provide our team the key resources that are imperative to having a successful football program.

All proceeds go directly to the Valdosta High School Football program in order to help provide the following resources:

Travel expenses for summer 7 on 7, Padded Camps, Regular and Post Season Games

Summer Camps

Purchase Hudl online Video Editing Equipment used for Sideline, Scouting and Recruiting

Weight Room and Locker Room Flooring and Maintenance

Practice field equipment

Feed The Cats Program

It is through the generous donations of our community and fans that we continue to celebrate a long tradition of Championship football at Valdosta. Thank you again for your continued support. If you would like to participate in any way, please feel free to contact us at 229.563.8030 or 229.548.7566.