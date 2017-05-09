Valdosta teen arrested for allegedly stealing gun from vehicle

VALDOSTA – On May 8, 2017 at approximately 3:28 p.m., a homeowner reported a theft of property from his vehicle.

The homeowner reported that his vehicle, while parked in front of his residence, was entered without permission by an unknown person. The homeowner reported that a firearm was stolen from the vehicle by the unknown offender.

The responding patrol officer completed an initial investigation and issued information regarding the theft surrounding Law Enforcement that a stolen firearm had been taken from this location.

Later that same day, at approximately 11 pm, another Valdosta Police Officer on routine patrol spotted a subject in the 1600 block of Fresno Street. The officer had prior knowledge that this subject had an active warrant for his arrest.

The officer immediately took the subject into custody. The subject now identified as 17-year-old Aaron Carter was found to be in possession of the stolen firearm.

With the earlier computer message, the arresting officer was able to quickly identify the stolen weapon. Aaron Carter was taken to the Lowndes County Jail where he will now face charges of:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of a Handgun by Person under the age of 18 years old

Bench Warrant

“Valdosta Police encourages all citizens to lock their vehicle doors when away from their vehicles to include while parked at home, not to leave high-value items to include firearms in their vehicles, and to document serial numbers of their belongings in case those items are stolen,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department