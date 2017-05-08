Valdosta police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting incident

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting incident.

At approximately 5 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to a residence in the 900 block of McAfina Trail in reference to a reported shooting.

A 26-year-old woman told officers “two unknown individuals knocked on the door of her residence then fired shots into her residence,” according to VPD incident reports.

No one was injured, and an investigation into the incident is on-going, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Few other details have been released about the incident, and Valdosta Today will report more information as it becomes available.