Valdosta police investigate early morning shooting incident

May 23, 2017

VALDOSTA – Investigators with the Valdosta Police Department are investigating an early Monday morning shooting incident.

At approximately 4 a.m., VPD officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Ann Street in reference to a report of shots fired into the home, according to incident reports.

Two adults and a juvenile were in the home at the time of the incident, but no one was injured, reports stated.

The incident is under investigation.

