Valdosta police chief joins faculty, students in opposition to campus firearm bill

VALDOSTA – Valdosta’s police chief will join faculty, students and concerned citizen’s Thursday morning in asking Georgia’s governor to veto a bill that would allow concealed firearms on state campuses.

Georgia House Bill 280 would require state colleges and universities to allow the carrying of concealed firearms on campus.

Chief Brian Childress is expected to voice his opposition to HB 280 during a press conference Thursdsay morning. Childress will be joined by Dr. Michael Noll, Professor of Geosciences at Valdosta State University and Rev. Floyd Rose, president of the Valdosta Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, as well as several students and concerned community members.

The call for a veto comes two days before Gov. Nathan Deal’s visit to Valdosta to deliver the commencement speech at VSU spring graduation ceremony.

The deadline to veto HB 280 is May 9.