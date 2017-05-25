Valdosta police arrest woman for car break-in

VALDOSTA – On May 25, 2017 at approximately 2:08 am, a citizen reported to E-911 that an unknown subject had broken into her vehicle.

The complaint observed that the unknown subject also had items which belonged to the complainant. Uniformed patrol officers responded to the incident location and made contact with the complaint.

Officers began questioning the unknown subject who was now identified as Marie Parker, 39. Parker admitted that she had broken into the vehicle claiming was just looking for a place to sleep.

However, Parker was found to be in possession of multiple pieces of property that were stolen from the vehicle and were identified as belonging to the complainant. Parker was taken into custody and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Parker will now face a charge of Theft by Entering Auto (FELONY).

“The Valdosta Police Department requests that citizens continue reporting crimes. This is another example of citizens being the eyes and ears for law enforcement which help us solve crimes,” stated VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from Valdosta Police Department