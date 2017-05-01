Valdosta man stabbed in stomach

May 1, 2017

VALDOSTA – Police are investigating the early Sunday morning stabbing of a Valdosta man.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of West Mary Street in reference to a report of a stabbing, according to VPD incident reports.

A 47-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach, according to incident reports.

Few details have been released about the incident, and Valdosta Today will report more information as it becomes available.

