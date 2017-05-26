Valdosta juvenile arrested for multiple felony car break-ins

VALDOSTA – On May 26, 2017 at 12:54 a.m., a Valdosta Police Officer was on normal duty in his patrol zone when he noticed suspicious activity at a closed business in the 2000 block of N Forrest Street.

The officer observed the rear brake lights of a vehicle illuminate briefly and then turn off. The vehicle’s engine was not running and the headlights were not illuminated.

The officer approached the vehicle and discovered a subject attempting to hide by lying down in the front seat of the car. The officer made contact with the subject and identified him as a juvenile. In addition to being out past curfew, the juvenile was on private property, and was inside a vehicle that did not belong to him.

Through the officer’s investigation, it was learned that the juvenile had broken into four different vehicles in the parking lot of the closed business. The juvenile was taken into custody and has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The juvenile will now face:

Entering an Automobile with the Intent to Commit a Theft FELONY (4 counts)

Trespassing (Misdemeanor)

Curfew Violation (Misdemeanor)

“The officer in this case did an excellent job being proactive and vigilant while on patrol. The officer’s actions led to the arrest of this offender, the recovering of stolen items, and likely preventing more vehicles from being broken into,” said VPD Chief Brian Childress.