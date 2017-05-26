Valdosta High School Robotics Team shows STEM skills

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School senior Travis Jones, also the VHS Robotics Team 2016-2017 president, is the recipient of the Robotics Team Leadership Award. Travis has been a strong organizer and motivator for the Robotics Team. He participated in the regional VEX competition at Lowndes High School this year and worked diligently to try to build regional interest by encouraging other schools to “compete” with VHS in robotic skills activities.

Pictured with Travis Jones is Mr. George Mellors, retired engineering and physics teacher, who has graciously and enthusiastically strengthened the VHS Robotics Team by providing well rounded STEM instruction in the afterschool program.