Valdosta Gander Mountain store to remain open

VALDOSTA – Despite weekend signs pointing to the store’s demise, the Gander Mountain on Norman Drive in Valdosta appears to have been give a reprieve and will join a list of 70 stores nationwide that will remain open as the struggling company is acquired by Camping World.

Released statement from Camping World:

Camping World Announces Goal of Operating 70 or More Gander Mountain Stores Following Planned Acquisition

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On May 1, 2017, Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV-centric retail locations and only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for the outdoor enthusiast, announced the planned acquisition of certain assets of Gander Mountain Company (“Gander Mountain”) and its Overton’s, Inc. (“Overton’s”) boating business, following Camping World’s successful bid for certain assets of Gander Mountain and Overton’s in a bankruptcy auction on April 27, 2017 and April 28, 2017. On May 4, 2017, the transaction was approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota (the “Bankruptcy Court”).

On May 5, 2017, CWI, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Camping World, entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Gander Mountain. As part of the Agreement, Camping World obtained the right to designate any real estate leases for assignment to Camping World or other third parties and initially plans to operate stores that it believes have a clear path to profitability. Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World, stated “after reviewing the stores in more detail since our successel bid in the bankruptcy process, our current goal is operate seventy or more, locations subject to, among other things, our ability to negotiate lease terms with landlords on terms acceptable to us and approval of the Bankruptcy Court. The current liquidation of the existing Gander Mountain inventory will allow us to start with a clean slate of what we consider the appropriate mix and level of inventory, including the addition of Camping World and Overton’s offerings where appropriate.”