Valdosta City Schools announces summer school and Driver’s Ed course

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School extends an invitation to any student who may need to regain lost credits from any local high school. Each course is worth ½ credit. VHS summer school is accredited and Carnegie units will be awarded for passed courses. These units do not meet eligibility for NCAA Clearinghouse but do count for eligibility through recovery of credits.

Applications for summer school courses may be downloaded on the school website at www.vhs.gocats.org – click students and summer school. Registration will be held on Friday, June 2, from 8:00 AM through 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM through 3:00 PM at Valdosta High School. To register, students need a transcript or report card indicating the courses that are failed, the home school’s code, the registration form from the website and $300 cash per credit course or $150 per ½ credit course. (Students on block scheduling will have to take the entire course for 1 credit = $300 for the credit.) No checks or credit cards will be accepted. Cash only. Attendance in summer classes is required, no makeup days will be offered. Students who miss days will fail. All courses which require a Georgia Milestones test will administered on June 26, 27 or 28 at 8AM depending on the EOC required.

Summer school will consist of two sessions. Each session will last ten days. The first session will start on Monday, June 5 and will end on Friday, June 16.. The second session will begin on Monday, June 19 and end on Friday, June 30 . Summer school will begin at 7:30 AM and run through 3:00 PM and is being housed on the campus of Valdosta High School. The cafeteria will be open to serve lunch each day.

The curriculum will be an on-line curriculum using A Plus and Odysseyware. Both resources are aligned with the state standards and have a certified teacher facilitating the learning.

A credit course in Driver’s Education will also be offered. Registration will be held on June 2, with summer school registration. The course will be taught June 5 to June 22, (Monday to Thursday) from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This course earns each student an additional ½ elective credit which will be credited to the student’s home school. The course also meets the requirements for Joshua’s Law which allows the student to obtain a driver’s license by the age of 16. All students who enroll must have a learner’s permit by June 5. The cost for this credit course is $200.00. The course will be taught by a highly qualified, certified Driver’s Education teacher and will include module learning, driving range and road experience. Forms may be downloaded from the summer school website indicated above. The course is limited to the first 14 students to register. This will be the final time Driver’s Education will be offered at Valdosta High School.

Drivers ed and summer school courses are on a first-come, first-served basis. For further questions call or email Brian Law, School Counselor/Summer Coordinator at 671-6095 Ext. 4004 or blaw@gocats.org.