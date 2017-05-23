Valdosta airport looks to add new passenger bridge

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Regional Airport is looking to make more improvements.

The latest is expected to cost around $1.5 million and will add their first jet bridge.

It means passengers will no longer walk outside to board their flight.

In the upcoming weeks, the airport plans to advertise the bid and apply for two separate grants.

They say the rest is already collected from passenger facility charges on every ticket purchased.

“We feel like it greatly enhances the safety of the individuals, plus there’s not an opportunity for someone to be wondering off onto the apron, so it’s a security enhancement as well,” says Jim Galloway, Airport Manager.

The airport just expanded their apron last year to accommodate bigger planes.

They’re hoping the new bridge is in service by this time next year.

Right now, the airport has a $25 million yearly impact on South Georgia.

